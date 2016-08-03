Aug 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat to up by 8 points on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 48.6 points lower on Tuesday
at 6645.4 points as Britain's benchmark share index fell to a
two-week low as the heavily weighted banking and energy sectors
dropped.
* RBS: Banco Santander has made an offer to take
over Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business,
a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
* HSBC: HSBC said on Wednesday its core first-half
profit fell 29 percent, slightly below estimates, as revenue at
Europe's biggest bank was hit by slowing economic growth in its
key markets of Britain and Hong Kong.
* TULLET PREBON/ICAP: Britain's competition watchdog
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted in
principle merger undertakings between Tullett Prebon Plc
and ICAP.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Plc/Ltd said on
Tuesday it would invest $338 million to complete the development
of its Silvergrass iron ore mine in Western Australia.
* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill Plc
said on Tuesday it bought software maker Grand Parade Ltd for
13.6 million pounds ($18 million) in cash and stock.
* CONSTRUCTION: As Britain's construction industry reels
from its sharpest downturn for seven years, it is companies that
operate under longer-term contracts and have less exposure to
London that are better weathering market uncertainty caused by
the Brexit vote.
* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy will shrink this quarter and
has a 50 percent chance of suffering a mild recession before the
end of next year because of June's vote to leave the European
Union, an economic think tank said on Wednesday.
* RETAIL: British shop prices declined at the slowest rate
since August last year, according to an industry survey
published on Wednesday, adding to tentative signs that price
pressures may be building since June's Brexit vote.
* UK FCA: Britain's markets watchdog warned financial firms
on Tuesday they could be fined for improper use of unauthorised
introducer firms which provide client leads as the regulator
roots out pension scams.
* UK BANKS: Britain should expand fiscal policy to stimulate
its economy after it voted to leave the European Union, because
the Bank of England's monetary policy has largely reached its
limits and is likely to be less effective than it has been in
the past, two former BoE policymakers said on Tuesday.
