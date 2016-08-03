(Adds company news items)
Aug 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat to up by 8 points on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures down about 0.01
percent.
* The UK blue chip index closed 48.6 points lower on Tuesday
at 6645.4 points as Britain's benchmark share index fell to a
two-week low as the heavily weighted banking and energy sectors
dropped.
* UK MIDCAPS: Goldman Sachs strategists said domestic-facing
UK midcap stocks are not fully reflecting the worsening
in the economy since the referendum.
* MONEYSUPERMARKET: Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc
said Peter Plumb would step down as the price comparison
website's top boss on or before May next year.
* RBS: Banco Santander has made an offer to take
over Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business,
a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
* HSBC: HSBC said on Wednesday its core first-half
profit fell 29 percent, slightly below estimates, as revenue at
Europe's biggest bank was hit by slowing economic growth in its
key markets of Britain and Hong Kong.
* TULLET PREBON/ICAP: Britain's competition watchdog
Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted in
principle merger undertakings between Tullett Prebon Plc
and ICAP.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto
reported its weakest first-half earnings in 12 years, down 47
percent as iron ore and copper prices fell, but the result was
better than feared and it unveiled a higher-than-expected
dividend.
* AGGREKO: Aggreko Plc, the world's largest listed
temporary power provider, stood by its full-year profit
guidance, pinning its hopes on securing some key contract
extensions and a stronger performance in its North American
business in the second half.
* NEXT: Next Plc, one of Britain's biggest clothing
retailers, on Wednesday said that 2016 sales could fall by 2.5
percent, an improvement on previous guidance, but said trading
remained volatile, reflecting weak demand for clothing.
* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill Plc
said on Tuesday it bought software maker Grand Parade Ltd for
13.6 million pounds ($18 million) in cash and stock.
* CONSTRUCTION: As Britain's construction industry reels
from its sharpest downturn for seven years, it is companies that
operate under longer-term contracts and have less exposure to
London that are better weathering market uncertainty caused by
the Brexit vote.
* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy will shrink this quarter and
has a 50 percent chance of suffering a mild recession before the
end of next year because of June's vote to leave the European
Union, an economic think tank said on Wednesday.
* RETAIL: British shop prices declined at the slowest rate
since August last year, according to an industry survey
published on Wednesday, adding to tentative signs that price
pressures may be building since June's Brexit vote.
* UK FCA: Britain's markets watchdog warned financial firms
on Tuesday they could be fined for improper use of unauthorised
introducer firms which provide client leads as the regulator
roots out pension scams.
* UK BANKS: Britain should expand fiscal policy to stimulate
its economy after it voted to leave the European Union, because
the Bank of England's monetary policy has largely reached its
limits and is likely to be less effective than it has been in
the past, two former BoE policymakers said on Tuesday.
