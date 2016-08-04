Aug 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 to
11 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6634.40 points on
Wednesday, with weaker commodities and property-related stocks offsetting an
HSBC-led rally in banking stocks.
* UK INTEREST RATE: The Bank of England is poised to cut interest rates for
the first time since 2009 later on Thursday, as Britain's economy teeters on the
brink of recession after June's vote to leave the European Union.
* HIKMA: Drugmaker Hikma Plc said full-year core operating profit
from its generics unit would be hurt by delayed approvals of new products and
higher-than-expected costs.
* VODAFONE/LIBERTY GLOBAL: The European Commission authorised a joint
venture in the Netherlands between British telecoms firm Vodafone Group Plc
and U.S. cable operator Liberty Global Plc in exchange for
concessions.
* LSE/ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc was "fortunate" to have
scrapped a potential counterbid for the London Stock Exchange in May,
ahead of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, the head of the New York
Stock Exchange operator said on Wednesday.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto's CEO said on Wednesday there was no
progress for now on finding infrastructure financing for the massive Simandou
iron ore project in Guinea even after more than 200 meetings with possible
backers.
* BP: BP Plc is working to stop a malfunction at the wastewater
treatment plant of its Whiting, Indiana refinery, which allowed
greater-than-permitted amounts of industrial waste to go into Lake Michigan
since last Friday, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
* CAR REGISTRATION: British new car registrations fell marginally in July,
the first time sales have fallen two months in a row for four and a half years,
preliminary industry data covering the first full month since the Brexit vote
showed on Thursday.
* EX-DIVS: BP, Relx, SABMiller and Unilever
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 9.6 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Mondi Ltd Half Year 2016 Mondi Ltd
Earnings Release
Ladbrokes PLC Half Year 2016 Ladbrokes PLC
Earnings Release
RSA Insurance Group PLC Half Year 2016 RSA Insurance
Group PLC Earnings Release
Cobham PLC Half Year 2016 Cobham PLC
Earnings Release
Serco Group PLC Half Year 2016 Serco Group
PLC Earnings Release
RPS Group PLC Half Year 2016 RPS Group PLC
Earnings Release
Vitec Group PLC Half Year 2016 Vitec Group
PLC Earnings Release
Johnston Press PLC Half Year 2016 Johnston Press
PLC Earnings Release
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC Half Year 2016 Hill & Smith
Holdings PLC Earnings Release
Pets at Home Group PLC Q1 2017 Pets at Home Group
PLC Trading Statement Release
Aviva PLC Half Year 2016 Aviva PLC
Earnings Release
Randgold Resources Ltd Q2 2016 Randgold Resources
Ltd Earnings Release
London Stock Exchange Interim 2016 London Stock
Group PLC Exchange Group PLC Earnings
Release
Inmarsat PLC Q2 2016 Inmarsat PLC Earnings
Release
