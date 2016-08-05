(Adds company news, futures)

Aug 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures seen up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.6 percent higher at 6,740.16 points, bouncing back from a new three-week low of 6,615.83 hit early in the session, after the Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland reported widening first-half losses and unveiled new plans to offload its Williams & Glyn business on the eve of a new phase of economic instability caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* WILLIAM HILL: William Hill, the British bookmaker that recently sacked its chief executive and has been targeted for a takeover, posted a 16 percent drop in first-half operating profit, hurt by a poor performance in its online business.

* BELLWAY: British housebuilder Bellway said it would be more cautious on purchasing new sites after Britons voted to leave the European Union but that its trading had been encouraging with full-year revenue marginally ahead of expectations.

* GLENCORE: Glencore's Zambian Mopani Copper Mines unit suspended production at an underground mine on Thursday after three miners were killed in an accident, a company official said on Friday.

* NOVO NORDISK: Denmark's Novo Nordisk narrowed its full-year profit growth guidance towards the lower end of a previously indicated target range, and said it sees intensified competition in the United States.

* ESURE: British insurer esure Group Plc reported a fall in first-half underlying pretax profit, hurt by adverse weather events and said Britain's vote to leave the EU is expected to have limited impact on its operations.

* BARCLAYS: Ray Kahn, who held a variety of senior roles in Barclays Plc's clearing business over the past eight years, is no longer with the bank, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

* UK BONDS: A key indicator for British companies' cost of borrowing on markets fell sharply after the Bank of England on Thursday unveiled a new corporate bond-buying scheme as part of a broader economic stimulus plan.

* UK LABOUR MARKET: Britain's labour market entered "freefall" after the vote to leave the European Union, with the number of permanent jobs placed by recruitment firms last month falling at the fastest pace since May 2009, a survey showed on Friday.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)