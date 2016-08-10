Aug 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between
15-18 points lower on Wednesday, or 0.2-0.3 percent, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 42.17 points higher on Tuesday at 6851.3
points, its highest level in 14 months, lifted by gains in major financial
stocks, including Standard Life.
* GLENCORE: A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of
nationwide antitrust litigation accusing Glencore Plc and other
commodity companies and banks of conspiring to drive up aluminum prices by
reducing supply.
* ITV: Entertainment One Ltd will on Wednesday reveal that it has
rejected an offer from ITV Plc, the Financial Times reported late on
Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
New Europe Property Q2 Earnings
Investments Plc
Stock Spirits Group Plc H1 earnings
G4S Plc H1 earnings
Share Plc H1 earnings
Prudential Plc H1 earnings
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)