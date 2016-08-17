Aug 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 47.27 points lower on Tuesday at 6893.92 points as the index slipped from a 14-month high due to higher-than-expected UK inflation data weighed on the market. * WM MORRISON: Britain's WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its 10 percent stake in U.S. online food retailer Fresh Direct for 45 million pounds ($58 million), more than two years after it announced the sale. * TULLOW OIL: Ghana's state oil firm is prepared to sell crude from its new TEN field to the country's under-supplied refinery, instead of shipping it all offshore as it currently does, its chief executive said on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices fell away from 5-week highs early on Wednesday, as analysts doubted a successful outcome from producer talks to rein in ballooning oversupply. * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Wednesday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised bets on a rate hike this year, with traders waiting for minutes from the last Fed policy meeting for more clues. * COPPER: London copper drifted lower on Wednesday as northern hemisphere summer holidays drained markets of liquidity and direction, with some weight coming from a dollar rebound ahead of a U.S. monetary policy meeting later in the session. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Apax Global Alpha Ltd H1 Earnings Lookers Plc H1 Earnings CLS Holdings Plc H1 Earnings Balfour Beatty Plc H1 Earnings Admiral Group Plc H1 Earnings Gem Diamonds Ltd H1 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)