Aug 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat,
according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.04 percent ahead
of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,816.90 points on
Thursday, extending losses from the previous session as healthcare stocks
dropped, though CRH rose after well-received results.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Japanese carrier ANA Holdings needs to replace
damaged compressor blades in the Rolls-Royce engines powering its Boeing
787s, it said on Thursday, forcing it to cancel some Dreamliner flights
over the coming weeks.
* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian miner Vale SA expects Samarco, an iron
ore joint venture it owns with BHP Billiton, to restart operations in
the middle of 2017, a company executive said on Thursday.
* RESTAURANT GROUP: Britain's Restaurant Group, the struggling owner
of the Frankie & Benny's chains that ousted its chief executive earlier this
month, said on Friday that it identified 33 underperforming sites for sale or
closure.
* BT GROUP: BT's mobile arm, EE, has become the first British
operator to bundle Apple Music with mobile contracts in a move designed
to increase subscriber loyalty and help the iPhone maker's music streaming app
challenge Spotify, the Telegraph reported on Friday. bit.ly/2bEMZuH
* UK ENERGY: Britain's Big Six energy suppliers are starting to claw back
customers from their smaller, independent rivals which are struggling to cope
with more than 20 percent recovery in prices for winter since April.
* SKY PLC: The European Commission wants to make it easier for broadcasters
like the BBC and Germany's ZDF to make shows available online across the
28-nation EU under a planned copyright reform that is expected to meet fierce
opposition from the media industry.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumers have regained some of the
confidence they lost after the Brexit vote in June, according to a survey
published on Friday, the latest sign that households are largely taking the
decision to leave the European Union in their stride.
* BREXIT: Indian IT services provider Infosys Ltd is seeing some
'softness' in clients after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union, a
top company executive said during an analyst meet on Friday.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday after the Saudi energy
minister tempered expectations of strong market intervention by producers during
talks next month.
