Aug 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 13-18 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent, lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures trading down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 21.15 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday at 6,838.05, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that a U.S. interest rate rise could come later this year, a relief for investors after last week's hawkish comments from some Fed policymakers.

* GLENCORE: Glencore Plc, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter, said on Tuesday a 55-year-old contract worker had died at its Newlands coal mine in Australia and it had suspended production at the mine.

* BHP BILLITON: The deadly collapse of a tailings dam last November at the Samarco mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, was caused by drainage and design flaws, a report into Brazil's worst-ever environmental disaster showed on Monday.

* BP: BP has begun shutting in production at its Thunder Horse, Na Kika and Atlantis platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as a precaution against Tropical Depression Nine, according to a notification on the company's website.

* VECTURA: Respiratory drug specialist Vectura Group Plc said its asthma therapy Flutiform had not met the primary endpoint in a phase III trial carried out by its European partner Mundipharma.

* PETROFAC: British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on Tuesday named former BG Group executive Alastair Cochran as its finance head.

* BUNZL: British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc said on Tuesday it did not expect Britain's vote to leave the European Union to have a significant impact, after a string of deals helped it post a better-than-expected first-half profit.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's North Sea assets that are being sold have attracted bidders such as Carlyle Group-funded Neptune and Siccar Point Energy. The companies are looking at a package of the assets offered by Shell as a part of the $30 billion disposal programme, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/2c3O5wx)

Separately, Shell said it has agreed to sell certain assets in the Gulf of Mexico to independent oil and gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million, plus royalty interests.

* UK SKILLS: Global accountant Deloitte has called on Britain's government not to clamp down on skilled migrants following Brexit, saying it could backfire on the economy.

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a parliamentary vote on Brexit before formally triggering Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday, without specifying sources.

* COPPER: London copper edged up from a nine-week low on Tuesday after falling for the last six sessions in a row, as the market waits on U.S. non-farm payrolls data later this week for further clues on the timing of any U.S. rate hike.

* OIL: Oil futures edged up on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar erased earlier gains, but doubts that producers would be able to agree to an output freeze continued to drag on prices.

