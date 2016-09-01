(Updates futures, adds company news items)
Sept 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.39 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 39.28 points, or 0.6 percent, on
Wednesday at 6,781.51, hit by a late slump in the energy sector, although the
index posted its third monthly gain in a row.
* HAYS: Hiring in Britain weakened significantly shortly after the June 23
vote to leave the European Union as private sector clients became hesitant to
add new workers, recruiter Hays Plc said on Thursday.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: ANA Holdings Inc, Japan's largest airline, said on
Wednesday it will modify all 100 Rolls-Royce engines on its fleet of
Boeing 787 Dreamliners following three engine failures this year caused
by corrosion and cracking of turbine blades.
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc-owned
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants said an investigation had found a malware attack on
servers that processed payment cards used at some of its hotels.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell announced on Wednesday new natural gas
discoveries in a concession area of north Alam El-Shawish in Egypt's western
desert.
* POUNDLAND: Activist U.S. hedge fund Elliott Capital has raised its stake
in British discount chain Poundland to 22.7 percent, putting it in a
position to be able to block an agreed takeover by South African retailer
Steinhoff.
* BERKELEY/POLYMETAL: Housebuilder Berkeley Group has lost its
place in the blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index after its stock price dropped,
partly because of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. FTSE Russell,
which handles changes to the index, said on Wednesday that Berkeley would be
replaced by Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal, whose shares have
surged as economic uncertainty has driven up the price of gold.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May and her top ministers on Wednesday
agreed Britain would seek a unique relationship with the European Union,
involving controls on immigration as well as a good trade deal.
* COPPER: London copper shifted away from two-month lows and zinc neared
15-month highs on Thursday after China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly
expanded in August, typically a quiet month for metals demand.
* OIL: Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, rebounding on a
weaker U.S. dollar after falling around 3 percent or more in the previous
session following a surprisingly large build in U.S. crude and distillate stocks
last week.
* UK BOSSES' PAY: British public companies should be required to create
shareholder committees responsible for proposing executive pay, to help
constrain the spiralling salaries of top bosses, said a report published on
Thursday.
* EX-DIVS: BHP Billiton, Hikma, InterContinental Hotels
Group, St James's Place <SJP,L> will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.33 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations
