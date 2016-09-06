Sept 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6
points, or 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at on Monday at 6,879.42,
as a fall in the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland and its rival Lloyds
weighed on the overall market.
* SHELL: Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE and its U.S. refining joint-venture
Motiva Enterprises lead the race to buy LyondellBasell Industries
Houston refinery, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The Lyondell refinery is well known to Saudi Aramco's partner in Motiva, Royal
Dutch Shell Plc.
* COUNTRYWIDE: Countrywide Plc, the UK's biggest lettings and estate
agency company, will close 59 estate agencies as customers move online, the
Financial Times reported. on.ft.com/2c2O8rL
* BREXIT: Britain is pressing for a "unique" deal with the European Union to
restore sovereignty, reduce immigration and boost trade with the bloc after
their split, the minister charged with negotiating Brexit said on Monday.
* BREXIT: British lawmakers on Monday debated a petition signed by more than
4.1 million people that demands a second referendum on European Union
membership.
* BREXIT: The British government is reviewing the risks involved with issues
such as financial passporting and access to the single market after leaving the
European Union, the minister in charge of negotiating Brexit said on Monday.
* BREXIT: Britain would be better off being a month late in starting the
formal divorce procedure for leaving the European Union than getting its
negotiating stance wrong, the minister who is in charge of negotiating Brexit
said on Monday.
* OIL: Crude prices extended gains on Tuesday, buoyed after top producers
Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil market, but a
lack of immediate action to rein in output capped gains.
* COPPER: London copper hovered near two-month lows on Tuesday, with signs
of oversupply from a flood of inventory into exchange stocks amid a modest
pick-up in demand.
* UK RETAIL SPENDING: British consumers cut back on spending in August after
a surprise post-Brexit splurge in July as hot weather put shoppers off going to
the high streets, a survey showed on Tuesday.
* UK GROWTH FORECAST: Morgan Stanley raised its growth forecasts for the
United Kingdom after a spate of stronger-than-expected economic data, including
retail sales and manufacturing surveys, and said it now expects Britain to avoid
a technical recession in the second half of the year.
* UK DOCTORS: A union representing British doctors has called off a five-day
strike scheduled for next week, citing concerns about patient safety, but it
stuck to plans for walkouts later this year.
* PAYDAY LOANS: Complaints about payday loans more than tripled in the first
six months of the year, Britain's financial ombudsman said on Tuesday, though
loan insurance remains the biggest bugbear for customers of banks and insurers.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Trading Statement
Stadium Group PLC Half Year
Redrow PLC Full Year
Curtis Banks Group PLC Half Year
Gamma Communications PLC Half Year
Johnson Service Group PLC Half Year
A & J Mucklow Group P L C Full Year
Harworth Group PLC Half Year
Interquest Group PLC Half Year
Mattioli Woods PLC Full Year
Ashmore Group PLC Full Year
Craneware PLC Full Year
DS Smith PLC Trading Statement
Halfords Group PLC Q2
