Sept 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.8 percent on Tuesday, as a fall in the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland and its rival Lloyds weighed on the overall market. * ANTOFAGASTA: Chile-based Antofagasta Plc will see about $800 million in capital expenditures in 2017, the chief executive of the London-listed copper miner told journalists on the sidelines of a mining conference on Tuesday. * TESCO: Prosecutors are close to announcing whether they plan to charge former Tesco Plc executives in relation to the profits overstatement that sparked the biggest crisis in the history of Britain's largest retailer, Sky News reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/2c8eWsZ * SHELL: Shell's Nigerian unit, Shell Petroleum Development Co(SPDC), said it has lifted a force majeure on Bonny Light exports effective Tuesday following the re-opening of Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) by the operator, Aiteo. * SHOWA SHELL: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd has postponed its planned acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu KK shares to October or November this year from this month as regulatory approval is taking longer than expected. * WOOD GROUP: A labour dispute involving workers on Royal Dutch Shell platforms in the North Sea has moved closer to resolution after John Wood Group ,the oil services provider, reached provisional agreement with unions on a compromise deal, Financial Times reported on Tuesday. on.ft.com/2bVIVHA * BT/EE : Britain's smallest mobile network operator, Three, wants the regulator to rein in market leader EE by setting a 30 percent cap on the proportion of airwaves an operator can own. * WORLDPAY: Funds managed by Advent International Corporation and Bain Capital LLC have offered to sell 350 million shares of payments provider Worldpay Group Plc at a price of between 282 pence and 285 pence each via an accelerated bookbuild, joint bookrunner BofA Merrill Lynch said. * BRITAIN BANKS: Top British bankers will tell finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday to give them a clearer idea of what the country's divorce from the European Union will mean for them when they hold their first meeting since the Brexit vote. * OIL: Oil prices erased early losses to trade higher on Wednesday, but gains were limited as market participants remained sceptical producers would reach an agreement to freeze output to rein in a global supply glut. * COPPER: London copper rose to the highest in two weeks on Wednesday as a falling dollar spurred demand for commodities given fading prospects of a U.S. interest rate hike in September. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Servelec Group Plc Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Zegona Communications Plc Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Joules Group Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Ashtead Group Plc Q1 2017 Earnings Release McBride Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Barratt Developments Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Hargreaves Lansdown Plc Full Year Earnings Release