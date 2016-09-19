Sept 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 68
points, or 1 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent on Friday at 6,710.28, as
heavyweight bank stocks dropped after U.S. regulators demanded $14 billion from
Deutsche Bank to settle claims over misselling mortgage-backed bonds.
* UK INVESTMENT: British companies scaled back their investment plans in the
month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a survey by Lloyds Bank
showed on Monday, a further sign the decision is likely to have a lasting impact
on the economy.
* UK BONDS: Britain's impending exit from the European Union does not weaken
the case for the union of Scotland with the rest of the United Kingdom despite
its difficulties, Britain's Secretary of State for Scotland says.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has signalled that she could be
ready to launch formal Brexit negotiations in January or February next year,
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday, citing a recent talk with
May.
* BREXIT: Senior members of Britain's ruling Conservative Party are
supporting a new group to lobby for a so-called 'hard Brexit' and persuade Prime
Minister Theresa May to leave the EU's lucrative single market, media reported
on Sunday.
* GLOBAL LENDING: Global lending remained weak in 2016's first quarter, with
dollar-denominated bank loans to non-U.S. borrowers worldwide falling for the
first time since the 2007-09 financial crisis, the Bank for International
Settlements said on Sunday.
* OIL: Oil prices rose almost 2 percent on Monday, after Venezuela said OPEC
and non-OPEC producers were close to reaching an output stabilizing deal and as
clashes in Libya raised concerns that efforts to restart crude exports could be
disrupted.
* METALS: London copper dropped nearly 1 percent on Monday while London
nickel jumped in volatile trade as Chinese markets returned from an extended
autumn break.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Dillistone Group Plc Half Year
DP Poland Plc Half Year
Dairy Crest Group Plc Q2
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)