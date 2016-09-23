Sept 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 percent on Thursday at 6,911.40, buoyed by a rally across global stock markets after the Federal Reserve's decision to keep U.S. interest rates on hold. * BT/TALKTALK: Britain's biggest telecom operator BT is in talks for full ownership of YouView, its set-top box technology joint venture, with Britain's public service broadcasters and broadband rival TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc, the Telegraph reported. The deal could be potentially worth about 60 million euros ($67 million), according to the report. bit.ly/2cPfGXt * BARCLAYS: The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday it had ordered Barclays Bank PLC to pay $500,000 to settle charges of record-keeping deficiencies. * ICAP: ICAP-owned EBS Brokertec said on Thursday it was on the verge of launching its "Ultra" data service, a high-speed feed that will further strengthen the hand of the large banks and computer-driven trading firms that dominate the currency world's biggest venues. * BOE RATE CUT: Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes said she did not see a case for a further interest rate cut to help Britain's economy after June's vote to leave the European Union, putting her at odds with the majority of her fellow rate-setters. * BREXIT: Britain expects to start the divorce procedure to leave the European Union early next year and may not need two years to negotiate a deal, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday. * METALS: London nickel slipped on Friday, but was still on track for a nearly 9 percent gain, its biggest weekly gain since July, as markets braced for more Philippine mine suspensions amid an environmental crackdown on the sector. * OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday, pulled down by a technical sell-off following two sessions of strong rises and on caution ahead of a gathering of OPEC ministers next week in Algeria to discuss possible production cooperation to rein in global oversupply. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CVS Group PLC Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)