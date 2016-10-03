(Adds futures, company news items)

Oct 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points, or 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Friday at 6,899.33 points, as miners fell and financials stocks eased on uncertainty over Deutsche Bank's financial health and as a spate of broker downgrades hit outsourcer Capita.

* MORGAN SINDALL: Construction company Morgan Sindall Plc named Michael Findlay its new chairman on Monday, to replace Adrian Martin.

* ASTRAZENECA: Britain's AstraZeneca said it had licensed a potential medicine for inflammatory diseases to Allergan for an upfront payment of $250 million and potential additional payments of up to $1.27 billion.

* WEIR: Engineering company Weir Group Plc said it had named John Heasley as chief financial officer with immediate effect.

* JANUS CAPITAL/HENDERSON: Fund management firms Janus Capital and Henderson Global Investors have agreed an all-share merger to form a company managing more than $320 billion in assets, the firms said on Monday.

* BREXIT: Britain needs a new plan to balance the competing demands of fixing its still-weak public finances and boosting the economy with infrastructure spending following the vote to leave the European Union, finance minister Philip Hammond is expected to say on Monday.

* BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would trigger the process to leave the EU by the end of March, offering the first glimpse of a timetable for a divorce that will redefine Britain's ties with its biggest trading partner. The British government is talking to businesses to find out what sort of deal they want from the exit negotiations, she said.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline will pay $20 million to settle civil charges that it masked improper bribes to foreign officials in China on its books by disguising them as legitimate travel, entertainment and marketing expenses, U.S. regulators said Friday.

* NATIONAL GRID: Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Friday it has granted National Grid approval to transfer its gas transportation license to its new subsidiary National Grid Gas Distribution Limited (NGGD), which is set for sale.

* GLENCORE: Swiss-based ARG International AG, the trading house set up by Glencore Plc's former No. 2 aluminum trader Matt Lucke, is buying a bankrupt smelter in the United States, its first acquisition since its founding nearly three years ago.

* DEUTSCHE BANK: Deutsche Bank is throwing its energies into reaching a settlement before next month's presidential election with U.S. authorities demanding a fine of up to $14 billion for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

* U.S. RIGS: U.S. drillers in the third quarter added the most oil rigs of any quarter since 2014, according to a closely followed report on Friday, but the pace of additions has slowed as crude holds below $50 a barrel despite OPEC's first plan in eight years to cut output.

* OIL: Oil prices fell away from $50 per barrel on Monday despite an agreement last week by exporters to cut output, with traders doubting the step was enough to rein in production that has exceeded consumption for the better part of three years.

* BRITAIN EMPLOYMENT: British Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a review of employment practices on Saturday, saying she wanted to ensure workers' rights were protected under changing business models and a growing trend towards flexible or self-employment.

* HOUSING: Britain launched a 5 billion-pound ($6.5 billion) homebuilding stimulus package on Monday, including plans to borrow 2 billion pounds to help address a long-term housing shortage that has become a major economic problem.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)