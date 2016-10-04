Oct 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 to 8 points, or 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.22 percent at 6983.52 points on Monday, helped by a drop in the sterling, as a weaker pound typically benefits the FTSE's export-driven, internationally focused companies. * STERLING: Sterling slid towards a three-decade low against the dollar on Monday after British Prime Minister Theresa May set a March deadline for the formal departure process from the European Union to begin, sending UK shares to a 16-month high. * BREXIT: The authorisation process for financial services firms wanting to set up in Ireland following Britain's vote to leave the European Union cannot be short circuited, a central bank official said on Monday. * BREXIT: Auditing and corporate advisory firm PwC believes companies have overcome the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and are getting on with preparing for the changes that lie ahead, the firm said on Tuesday. * BREXIT: Northern Ireland's High Court is to begin hearing a legal challenge on Tuesday against British plans to leave the European Union without a vote in the Westminster parliament. * CITI BANK UK: The UK head of U.S. bank Citi said on Monday that jobs in London's financial sector would move to countries inside the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc, regardless of what deal is struck on access to the EU financial services market. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: St Ives Plc Full Year Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)