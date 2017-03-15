March 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slashed the risk of disease progression in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting its profile against rivals within the novel PARP inhibitor drug class. * BHP BILLITON: The Escondida copper mine in Chile plans to restart operations after striking workers again rejected an invitation by controlling owner BHP Billiton to return to negotiations, an executive told reporters late Tuesday. * SHELL: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull turned up the heat on Australia's top gas producers, led by ExxonMobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell, on Wednesday ahead of crisis talks about a shortage in the domestic market. * UNILEVER: Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz, CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies. * BREXIT: Sterling fell to an eight-week low against the dollar and the basket of currencies measuring its broader strength on Tuesday, hit by fears of prolonged political jousting over the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union. * BRITAIN-SCOTLAND: Support for Scottish independence is at its highest ever but it might not be the best time for Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to hold a new referendum, a survey by ScotCen's Scottish Social Attitudes said on Wednesday. * BRITAIN-ECONOMY: Britain's construction industry could lose nearly 200,000 workers from European Union countries if the UK fails to keep access to the bloc's single market, a leading property body said on Wednesday, as it called for help for the sector. * OIL: U.S. oil prices rose more than 2 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low after industry data showed a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and Goldman Sachs put a positive spin on OPEC's compliance with output cuts. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed closed 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, weighed down by banking stocks as Britain gets set to start negotiating its departure from the European Union. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marshalls PLC MSLH.L Full Year 2016 Robert Walters RWA.L Full Year 2016 Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK.L Full Year 2016 Clinigen Group CLINC.L Half Year 2017 Gem Diamonds GEMD.L Full Year 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)