March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg for its planned European Union subsidiary, after Dublin had been an early favourite, sources say. * BREXIT: Qatar pledged 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) of investment in Britain on Monday in a show of support for the world's fifth-largest economy just two days before Prime Minister Theresa May triggers formal Brexit talks. * BRITAIN DEBT: The number of people seeking help from a leading British debt advice service hit a record high last year, reflecting a surge in borrowing by consumers and the financial strains on younger workers, the charity said on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weak dollar, but crude continued to be weighed down by surging U.S. production and uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led supply cut is big enough to rebalance the market. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,293.50 points on Monday, after the failure of U.S. President Donald Trump to push his healthcare reforms through Congress hit mining shares and Babcock fell after exiting a contract. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ergomed PLC Full Year 2016 Ladbrokes Coral Group Full Year 2016 A.G.Barr PLC Full Year 2016 Moss Bros Group PLC Half Year 2017 Personal Group Holdings Full Year 2016 Ebiquity PLC Full Year 2016 Card Factory PLC Full Year 2016 AA PLC Full Year 2017 Carnival PLC Q1 2017 Wolseley PLC Half Year 2017 United Utilites Full Year 2016 Gulf Marine Services Full Year 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)