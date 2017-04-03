April 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson , British newspaper The Sunday Times said. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Virgin Money is poised to make a bid for Co-operative Bank , the Times reported on Saturday. bit.ly/2nQyisU * RIO TINTO: The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has decided to withdraw from Kakinada gas project in India, Business Standard reported on Monday. * NATIONAL GRID: UK electricity system operator National Grid is pressing for a rule change that would allow it to own storage, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. * APAX: British private equity fund Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British company finance chiefs are their most optimistic in 18 months, but their risk appetite has recovered far less from the battering it took in the run-up to and aftermath of last year's vote to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Monday. * OIL: Oil futures dipped in early Asian trade on Monday on worries about global oversupply after a higher U.S. rig count pointed to rising U.S. shale production, while a stronger dollar also put pressure on crude. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent lower at 7,322.92 points on Friday, weighed down by South Africa-exposed stocks after President Jacob Zuma sacked finance minister Pravin Gordhan, causing a slump in the rand. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)