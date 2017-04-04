April 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.8 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's integrated gas and new energies director, Maarten Wetselaar, said on Tuesday that destination clauses in long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts that have linked suppliers and customers for decades are "not really crucial". * BP: BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter. * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct's appointment of a law firm with close links to the retailer for a governance review is an issue for shareholder Legal & General Investment Management, LGIM said in its annual report on corporate governance on Tuesday. * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May must prove that "no deal is better than a bad deal" by offering an economic assessment on the impact of leaving the European Union with no agreement, a parliamentary committee said on Tuesday. * BREXIT: Britain should aim to secure visa-free travel between the UK and the European Union in upcoming negotiations to leave the bloc, an association of travel agents said on Tuesday, adding that a transitional deal could also help the sector. * OIL: Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday due to a weaker dollar, though a rebound in Libyan production put pressure on the market and rising U.S. drilling signalled the potential for increased supply and capped price gains. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent lower at 7,282.69 points on Monday, as oil-related stocks reversed course to trade lower and banks also weighed. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Panmure Gordon & Co Plc Full Year 2016 Nanoco Group Plc Half Year 2017 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC Full Year 2016 Midatech Pharma PLC Q4 2016 Next Fifteen Communications Full Year 2017 Nanoco Group PLC Half Year 2017 Central Asia Metals PLC Full Year 2016 Utilitywise PLC Half Year 2017 ASOS PLC Half Year 2017 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)