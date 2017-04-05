(Adds company news items, futures)

April 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* JOHN WOOD-AMEC: Oil services company John Wood Group Plc said it expected about 36 percent more cost savings from its deal to buy Amec Foster Wheeler Plc for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) than it first estimated when announcing the deal in March.

* GALLIFORD TRY-Bovis: British housebuilder Galliford Try said on Wednesday it would not make a formal bid for fellow builder Bovis, the second of two suitors to pull out of a potential buyout of the ailing firm.

* GSK: GSK Plc is voluntarily recalling more than 593,000 Ventolin asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers due to a defect that may cause them to deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, the British drugmaker said on Tuesday.

* TOTAL: French oil major Total has extended an option with British shale gas developer Egdon Resources to buy a stake in one of Egdon's shale gas licences, the companies said on Tuesday.

* BHP: BHP Billiton on Wednesday declared force majeure for all coal deliveries from its mines in Queensland's Bowen Basin, after Cyclone Debbie damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.

* BRITIAN IMMIGRATION: Britain's decision to quit the European Union and reassert control over its borders does not mean the country will tighten immigration for the world's best brains, junior business minister David Prior said on Tuesday.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.5 percent on Tuesday, outperforming the more hesitant Europe-wide STOXX 600 index, helped by the energy and industrials sectors, while supermarket firms Sainsbury and Morrison fell on poor sales data.

