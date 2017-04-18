(Adds company news, futures)

April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* FLYBE: British airline Flybe Group Plc's finance chief Philip de Klerk has resigned to become the next chief financial office at performance materials manufacturer Low & Bonar.

* CIRCASSIA: Britain's Circassia Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday it was halting allergy investment after an immunotherapy clinical study in house dust mite allergy failed.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused asset manager Ashmore Group said on Tuesday that assets under management rose 7 percent in its third quarter to the end of March, boosted by market gains and net inflows.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay about $2 million to settle a civil fraud lawsuit that alleged the bank improperly attempted to get reimbursement from the federally backed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on bad loans it knew were based on fraudulent or potentially fraudulent information.

* BT: BT Group Plc CEO faced a considerable hit to his paycheck as the board weighed rolling back past bonuses, according to a report by Bloomberg.

* LLOYDS: Lloyds ​Banking Group Plc chose Berlin as its European base post Brexit and aimed to apply for a licence in Germany in a few months, according to a report on the Telegraph.

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday supported by geopolitical tensions over North Korea. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,283.96 per ounce by 0246 GMT, after climbing to $1,295.42 in the prior session, its highest since Nov. 9.

* OIL: Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production. Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 9 cents at $55.27 at 0058 GMT.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 0.3 percent at 7,327.59 points at its close on Thursday, in line with a broader decline on European markets, as financials, energy stocks and firms trading ex-dividend weighed, though volumes were light ahead of a market holiday.

