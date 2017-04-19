April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * British companies plan to increase their spending on advertising this year as they expect the UK economy to remain resilient despite the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Wednesday, reversing a previous forecast for a decline in ad budgets. * Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as bloated U.S. supplies weighed on markets while a fall in Saudi crude exports was offset by rising production in the country. Brent crude futures were at $54.77 per barrel at 0354 GMT. * London copper held close to its weakest since January on Wednesday, on concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices, and following a wobble in steel. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rebounded by 1.4 percent to $5649 a tonne by 0220 GMT. * Gold slipped on Wednesday as the dollar recovered a bit from a three-week low hit in the previous session, but geopolitical concerns about North Korea and nervousness ahead of the French presidential election lent support to the safe-haven asset. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,286.40 per ounce as of 0314 GMT. * The FTSE 100 dropped 2.5 percent on Tuesday to its lowest in nearly 10 weeks as sterling inched higher, further weighing on the index's stocks. British shares suffered their worst day's drop since the aftermath of last June's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May said she would call an early election. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Associated British Foods Plc Half Year Earnings Bunzl Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Rentokil Initial Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement SEGRO Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Fenner Plc Half Year Earnings Release Burberry Group Plc Full Year Trading Statement Henderson Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Relx Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Rio Tinto Plc Q1 2017 Operations Review TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)