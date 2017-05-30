May 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points at 7537 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ICAG: British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday. * RBS: A group representing Royal Bank of Scotland investors has accepted an out-of-court deal to settle a lawsuit that aimed to call disgraced former CEO Fred Goodwin to account over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call in 2008. * CO-OP BANK: The Co-operative Bank is aiming to launch a debt-for-equity swap — where some investors swap their bonds for shares at a loss — within a fortnight, in order to complete the process before £400m of senior bonds mature in September, the Financial Time reported on Monday, citing sources. on.ft.com/2s8WgQe * ALAWWAL BANK: Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. * BT GROUP: Britain's biggest telecoms group BT Group Plc has begun informal talks with representatives of its retired staff about a plan to cap their pensions and ease one of the biggest challenges facing the company, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday. * ALFA FINANCIAL: Shares in Alfa Financial , which provides software for the asset finance industry, rose sharply on their London Stock Exchange debut on Friday, making the listing London's biggest this year by market capitalisation. * LEGAL & GENERAL: British insurer Legal & General said it will move some of its investment management operations to Ireland to ensure it can continue to serve its customers after Brexit, while rival Aviva is turning its Irish branches into subsidiaries. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent after touching a record high earlier on Friday, as sterling slid on a poll showing a narrower lead for the ruling party less than two weeks before a general election. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)