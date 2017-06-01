(Adds futures, company news items)

June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.

* POLL: Prime Minister Theresa May could lose control of parliament in Britain's June 8 election, according to a projection by polling company YouGov, raising the prospect of political turmoil just as formal Brexit talks begin.

* ICAG: British Airways board members are expected to request an inquiry into a power outage, which left 75,000 passengers stranded last weekend, the BBC said on Thursday, citing sources.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays will sell shares worth 2.2 billion pounds ($2.83 billion) in Barclays Africa Group, the bank said on Thursday, increasing the size of the planned stake sale due to investor appetite and marking a completion of its planned selldown.

* BHP: BHP's board is expected to select a new chairman at its June meeting to replace long-serving former Ford Motor Co boss Jac Nasser, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: The sale of Reckitt Benckiser Group's North American food business, which could fetch more than $3 billion, has kicked off with information packages going out to industry players, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* BHP: BHP Billiton, said on Thursday it has lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, more than a month after a costly strike came to an end.

* LONMIN: South Africa-focused platinum producer Lonmin is pulling every lever to try to restore confidence in its ailing business, including reopening a major shaft and expanding its biggest operation, its chief executive said.

* BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: British house prices fell for a third consecutive month in May for the first time since 2009, according to a survey on Thursday that underlines the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote.

* JOHNSON MATTHEY: Johnson Matthey, a world leader in making catalysts for car emission-control devices, on Thursday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year revenue and 18 percent growth in operating profit after a restructuring and cost-cutting programme.

* FCA: Britain's markets watchdog - The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - said it had asked about 20 asset managers and investment firms to spell out how Brexit would affect their ability to continue serving European Union customers.

* The UK blue chip index ended its strongest month of the year little changed on Wednesday at 7519.95 on a choppy day for sterling, as polls painted a cloudy picture of next week's general election.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)