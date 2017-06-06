June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is set to face a trial it had hoped to avert over its 2008 share sale, as the last group of holdout investors in the case secured the funds they need to proceed to trial, a source involved in the claim said on Monday. * SHELL: Equatorial Guinea has short-listed oil major Shell and top crude traders Gunvor and Vitol for an off-take agreement at its Fortuna floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) export terminal and expects to make a final decision by August, its oil minister said on Monday. * ICAG: British Airways has commissioned an independent study to look into the shutdown of its data center last month that knocked out its systems and stranded 75,000 people over a bank holiday weekend, the CEO of parent group IAG said on Monday. * The UK blue chip index ended 0.3 percent lower on Monday, falling back from the record high it touched on Friday, with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: WYG Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Carclo Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release AO World Plc Preliminary Q4 2016 KCOM Group Plc Preliminary 2017 Earnings Release International Consolidated May 2017 Traffic and Capacity Airlines Group SA Statistics TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)