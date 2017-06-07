June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday it would close its Hamburg base next summer, as part of a strategy to focus on its core European airports. * CHESNARA: UK insurer Chesnara said on Tuesday it could move its headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European Union. * ICAG: British Airways cancelled nearly 60 percent of its flights on May 27 when an IT outage knocked out the airline's systems and stranded 75,000 people over a holiday weekend. * RIO: Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback to reduce its debt. * SHELL/NORWAY: About 150 oil platform workers would go on strike, potentially disrupting output from several Norwegian fields, if they fail to get a pay deal by midnight on Friday, their union said on Tuesday. * The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,524.95 points on Tuesday , while the more domestically-exposed mid cap index dropped more than 1 percent, as investors sought safety in precious metals miners and defensives ahead of Thursday's general election, while British mid caps dropped close to a three-week low. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Workspace Group Plc Full Year RPC Group Plc Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)