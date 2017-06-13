June 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen rising 38
points at the open on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* ELECTION: Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday she would
serve as prime minister as long as they wanted her after a botched election
gamble cost the party its majority in parliament and weakened Britain's hand
days before formal Brexit negotiations.
* BREXIT/UK M&A: The political shock of Prime Minister Theresa May's failure
to win a majority in a national election could put the brakes on takeover
activity in Britain, dealmakers told Reuters on Monday.
* BREXIT/UK FINANCE: Finance firms in Britain say they are pushing ahead
with plans to move staff and operations to continental Europe, despite a chance
that the government may soften its 'Hard Brexit' policies after losing its
parliamentary majority.
* ALLIED IRISH BANKS: Allied Irish Banks plans to raise up to 3.3
billion euros ($3.7 billion) when it sells a 25 percent stake on the Dublin and
London stock markets in the biggest test yet of investor appetite for Irish
banks.
* BP: BP PLC violated its supply contract when it sold oil to refiner
Monroe Energy that was a blend of lower-valued Texas crude with premium
varieties, Monroe alleged in a federal court filing last week.
* LSE: The London Stock Exchange expects its indices and clearing
businesses to drive growth in core profit margin between now and 2019, the
company said on Monday, shrugging off concerns over the collapse of a planned
merger with Deutsche Boerse and uncertainty over Brexit.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is close to a multibillion pound
settlement with a US regulator over toxic mortgage bonds mis-selling, Sky News
reported. bit.ly/2rV3h90
* GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of
a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to provide hints on the
central bank's interest rate policy for the remainder of the year.
* COPPER: London copper eased on Tuesday from near a two-month high ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the week, while
China zinc premiums surged on healthy demand and limited supply.
* OIL: Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, lifted by statements that
OPEC-leader Saudi Arabia was making significant supply cuts to customers,
although rising U.S. output meant that markets remain well supplied.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 7,511.9 on Monday, as a
technology sell-off spread across Europe, with investors dumping tech and other
cyclical stocks, which feature heavily on the blue-chip index, and heading into
defensive sectors.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CML Microsystems Plc Full Year
Ashtead Group PLC Q4
Telecom Plus PLC Full Year
Halma PLC Full Year
Park Group PLC Full Year
Trifast PLC Full Year
Capita PLC Trading Statement
FIH Group PLC Full Year
iomart group PLC Full Year
Merlin Entertainments PLC Q1
