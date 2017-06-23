June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,425.7 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc's new chief executive officer, Emma Walmsley, is shaking up the British drugmaker's portfolio of smaller products with plans to divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. * Petropavlovsk: Shareholders voted for four new board members at Russian-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk on Thursday, ousting Peter Hambro who has run the company since he founded it in 1994. * RIO: Rio Tinto , on Friday completed its planned bond buyback, reducing gross debt by $2.5 billion, and said the early redemption costs are likely to reduce first-half underlying profit by about $180 million. * WIZZ: Budapest-based airline Wizz Air has opened a new base at Luton airport, its first in western Europe, part of plans to expand its capacity. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,439.29 points on Thursday, as a rise in defensive health care stocks and precious metals miners offset financials, which took the most points off the index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)