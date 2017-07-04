UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: High Court papers indicate a dispute between drug companies AstraZeneca Plc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc after AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot sought to impose a 12-month notice period on a key lieutenant when he tried to join its rival GlaxoSmithKline, according to court documents, The Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2tJPMv0 * BARCLAYS: Four former Barclays Plc directors have been released on bail after appearing in court in London on Monday to face charges that they conspired to commit fraud during the bank's 12 billion pound ($15.56 billion)emergency fundraising in 2008, The Telegraph reported on Monday. bit.ly/2uDADI0 * BRITAIN-EU: The British government sought to reassure drug companies and biotech firms on Monday by calling for continued co-operation with the European Union over drug regulation after Brexit. * BANK OF ENGLAND: One of the Bank of England's interest rate-setters said on Monday he favoured keeping borrowing costs at their historic low, despite a shift among some of his peers at the central bank in favour of a first hike in a decade. * GOLD: Gold edged higher early Tuesday, supported by an easing dollar, but was still near seven-week lows hit in the previous session when it posted its biggest one-day percentage loss since November. * OIL: Oil prices retreated in early Asian trade on Tuesday, halting a run of eight straight days of gains on signs that a relentless rise in U.S. crude production is running out of steam. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9 percent higher at 7,377.09 points on Monday, bolstered by strong gains among financials, miners and energy companies as oil prices firmed. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Solid State Full Year 2017 Earnings Release RM Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Imagination Technologies Full Year 2016 Earnings Release St. Modwen Properties Half Year 2017 Earnings Release J Sainsbury Q1 Trading Statement Release Staffline Interim Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)