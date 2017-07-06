UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower at 7366.2, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland could reach a settlement with US regulators this week over the mis-selling of toxic mortgage bonds, Sky news reported on Wednesday. * EASYJET: easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall has emerged as a top contender to be the new chief executive of ITV, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. * SAINSBURY: Supermarket group Sainsbury faced protests from shareholders and campaign groups at its annual meeting in London on Wednesday over plans to drop Fairtrade tea, the Guardian reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2uM9UZW * MARKETS-RATINGS/ESMA: European markets watchdog ESMA has told credit rating agencies to publish their European sovereign ratings reports in a tighter window, between 9 pm and 11 pm on Friday London time, sources have told Reuters. * EU-INSURANCE: The European Union's insurance industry regulator called on Wednesday for a harmonised scheme to deal with failing insurers, saying it would enhance financial stability and protect policyholders. * BRITAIN-EU/FINANCE: Britain will lose its status as Europe's top financial centre unless it keeps borders open to specialist staff, improves infrastructure and expands links with emerging economies, TheCityUK said in a report published on Thursday. * STERLING: Sterling steadied close to a one-week low on Wednesday, as a survey of Britain's services businesses added to a string of weak-looking data that could deter the Bank of England from raising interest rates for the first time in 10 years. * USA-FED/MINUTES: United States Federal Reserve policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest rate rises, according to the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting on June 13-14 released on Wednesday. * LONDON-COPPER: London copper steadied on Thursday near one-week lows as the dollar eased back from highs triggered by a Federal Reserve meeting that clouded the outlook for the pace of future interest rate rises. * GOLD: Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting an eight-week low in the previous session, as the Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday showed the central bank was split on how inflation might affect the future pace of interest rate hikes. * OIL: Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday on strong demand in the United States, but analysts cautioned that oversupply would continue to drag on markets. * EX-DIVS: Burberry, Next will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.33 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 0.14 percent higher at 7357.23 points on Wednesday, bolstered by buoyant housebuilders after a strong trading update from Persimmon, as strength in consumer staples underpinned gains. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Caledonia Investments Interim Management Statement Release Great Portland Estates Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Associated British Foods Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Ferrexpo Q2/H1 2017 Production Report National Grid Investor meeting TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)