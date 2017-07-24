UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Glencore PlC has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais ($21 million) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing. * BAKKAVOR: Bakkavor, one of the biggest suppliers of ready meals to Marks & Spencer and Waitrose, is exploring plans for a stock market float that could value it at up to 1.5 billion pounds, The Times reported on Sunday.(bit.ly/2gVBiTo) * B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL: Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart Stores, is considering a 4.4 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) takeover of B&M European Value Retail, the discount retailer run by the billionaire Arora brothers, The Sunday Times reported. * AIM: Companies leaving London's junior stock market because a broker or investment bank has quit as their adviser has hit a record this year, an accountancy firm specialising in the sector said. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British households' financial situation has deteriorated at the fastest rate in three years this month, as families increasingly shy away from big purchases like cars, holidays and household appliances, a survey showed on Monday. * OIL: Oil prices gained on Monday after a steep fall the session before, buoyed by expectations that a joint OPEC and non-OPEC meeting later in the day may address rising output in Nigeria and Libya, two OPEC members so far exempt from a push to cut production. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent on Friday but had its strongest weekly gains in two months, sheltered from the battering European stocks experienced at the mercy of a strong euro, while mid-caps had their best week in nearly a year. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ascential PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Cranswick PLC Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release Mitchells & Butlers Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Sthree PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Science Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Temple Bar Investment Trust Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Tungsten Corp PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)