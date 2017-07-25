UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points at 7395.3 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BOE: The Bank of England said on Monday it could force banks to hold more capital as an "insurance policy" to protect the wider economy in case the rapid growth in consumer credit turns sour. * RIO: Britain's anti-fraud regulator has opened an investigation into suspected corruption in Australian-British miner Rio Tinto Plc's business conduct in the Republic of Guinea, the agency said. * ACACIA: Tanzania has issued a notice demanding $190 billion in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest from Acacia Mining, the gold mining company said on Monday, adding it did not believe it owed the money. * ANTOFAGASTA: Chile's Antofagasta has signed a wage deal with workers at its Zaldivar copper mine, the company and the union said on Monday, calming fears of a possible labor action. * SHELL: Shell's Nigerian subsidiary has shut its 180,000 barrel-per-day Trans Niger pipeline in Nigeria due to a leak, the company said in a statement on Monday, effectively shutting in exports of Bonny Light crude oil. * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia pledged to curb exports from next month and OPEC called on several members to boost compliance with production cuts to help rein in global oversupply and tackle flagging prices. * COPPER: London copper struck its highest level since mid-February on Tuesday after a unexpected strength in China's economy and a weaker dollar fanned upside technical momentum. * Britain's top share index fell on Monday as heavyweight Reckitt Benckiser dropped following its results while energy firms and airlines were also weaker, with just a handful of defensive stocks in positive territory. The FTSE 100 index was down 0.8 percent at 7,396.04 points percent by 0847 GMT. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Virgin Money Holdings Half Year 2017 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (UK) PLC Earnings Release Spectris PLC Half Year 2017 Spectris PLC Earnings Release Croda International Half Year 2017 Croda International PLC PLC Earnings Release SEGRO PLC Half Year 2017 SEGRO PLC Earnings Release Rathbone Brothers PLC Half Year 2017 Rathbone Brothers PLC Earnings Release Victrex PLC Q3 2017 Victrex PLC Interim Management Statement Release Gresham Technologies Half Year 2017 Gresham Technologies PLC PLC Earnings Release Games Workshop Group Full Year 2017 Games Workshop Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Domino's Pizza Group Half Year 2017 Domino's Pizza Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Tyman PLC Half Year 2017 Tyman PLC Earnings Release Informa PLC Half Year 2017 Informa PLC Earnings Release Pentair plc Q2 2017 Pentair plc Earnings Release Provident Financial Half Year 2017 Provident Financial PLC PLC Earnings Release Intermediate Capital Intermediate Capital Group PLC Trading Group PLC Statement Release PZ Cussons PLC Full Year 2017 PZ Cussons PLC Earnings Release Spectris PLC Half Year 2017 Spectris PLC Earnings Presentation Victrex PLC Q3 2017 Victrex PLC Interim Management Statement Call Provident Financial Half Year 2017 Provident Financial PLC PLC Earnings Presentation SEGRO PLC Half Year 2017 SEGRO PLC Earnings Call Domino's Pizza Group Half Year 2017 Domino's Pizza Group PLC PLC Earnings Presentation Polymetal Q2 2017 Polymetal International PLC International PLC Production Results Release Croda International Half Year 2017 Croda International PLC PLC Earnings Presentation Informa PLC Half Year 2017 Informa PLC Earnings Presentation Gresham Technologies Half Year 2017 Gresham Technologies PLC PLC Earnings Call Pentair plc Q2 2017 Pentair plc Earnings Call Polymetal Q2 2017 Polymetal International PLC International PLC Production Results Call TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)