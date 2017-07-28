UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 36 points at 7406.8 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale has sunk back to depths hit just after last year's Brexit vote and worse may be to come as households' view of the broader economic situation dropped to a four-year low, according to a survey on Friday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to begin permanently shuttering the gasoline-producing unit at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery in January 2018, said sources familiar with the company's plans on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices extended a rally into a sixth day on Friday, hovering near 8-week highs on a decline in U.S. inventories and OPEC's ongoing efforts to curb production to ease a global glut. Brent crude futures were up 2 cents, or 0.04 percent, at $51.51 per barrel at 0059 GMT. * GOLD: Gold steadied on Friday after retreating from a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, with investors looking for cues on the health of the U.S. economy from second-quarter gross domestic product data due later in the session. * COPPER: Copper prices drifted in early Asian trading on Friday with little movement in currency markets, a key driver over recent sessions. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,329 a tonne by 0134 GMT after trading flat in the previous session. * A punishing fall in AstraZeneca's shares after the failure of a key lung cancer study for the pharma company offset the impact of earnings-led gains for drinks giant Diageo on Britain's top share index. The bluechip FTSE 100 index fell 0.2 percent on Thursday, in line with the broader European market. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: UBM PLC Half Year 2017 UBM PLC Earnings Release Barclays PLC Half Year 2017 Barclays PLC Earnings Release BT Group PLC Q1 2018 BT Group PLC Earnings Release Essentra PLC Half Year 2017 Essentra PLC Earnings Release Rightmove PLC Half Year 2017 Rightmove PLC Earnings Release International Consolidated Half Year 2017 International Airlines Group SA Consolidated Airlines Group SA Earnings Release IMI PLC Half Year 2017 IMI PLC Earnings Call Laird PLC Half Year 2017 Laird PLC Earnings Call Essentra PLC Half Year 2017 Essentra PLC Earnings & Strategy Review Call BT Group PLC Q1 2018 BT Group PLC Earnings Call Rightmove PLC Half Year 2017 Rightmove PLC Earnings Presentation - London International Consolidated Half Year 2017 International Airlines Group SA Consolidated Airlines Group SA Earnings Call Equiniti Group PLC Half Year 2017 Equiniti Group PLC Earnings Call Barclays PLC Half Year 2017 Barclays PLC Earnings Call Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Half Year 2017 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Earnings Call Santander UK Group Holdings Q2 2017 Santander UK Group PLC Holdings PLC Earnings Call TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)