March 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen open 36 to 68 points higher on Friday, or up as much as 1.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1.8 percent lower at 6,036.70 points, its lowest close since late February, after a sharp fall in commodities stocks offset an earlier rally fuelled by the European Central Bank's move to cut its deposit rate. * BHP BILLITON: Samarco, a joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA and Australia's BHP Billiton, expects to restart production at its iron ore mine in Minas Gerais by the start of the fourth quarter, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday, less than a year after a burst tailings dam there killed 19 people. * OIL: Oil prices jumped on Friday supported by fresh investment and a strong yuan, which makes fuel cheaper for Chinese importers, but analysts warned that any price rally was pre-mature as a global glut remained in place. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Computacenter Plc Full Year 2015 Computacenter Plc Earnings Release J D Wetherspoon Plc Half Year 2015 J D Wetherspoon Plc Earnings Release Marshalls Plc Full Year 2015 Marshalls Plc Earnings Release Partnership Full Year 2015 Partnership Assurance Group Plc Assurance Group Plc Earnings Release Just Retirement Half Year 2016 Just Group Plc Retirement Group Plc Earnings Release Old Mutual Plc Full Year 2015 Old Mutual Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)