June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6
points, or 0.10 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 6,273.40 points on Monday,
with a rally in metals prices boosting the UK mining index to a one-month high,
although housebuilders fell on concerns surrounding the June 23 referendum on
the country's EU membership.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it would sell up to 10
percent of its oil and gas production, leaving up to 10 countries to cut costs
following its $54 billion acquisition of BG Group.
* ICAP/TULLETT: Britain's competition watchdog said it would refer the
proposed merger of ICAP Plc's global hybrid voice broking business with
Tullett Prebon Plc for an in-depth phase 2 probe unless the companies
were able to address some of its concerns.
* ESURE: British insurer esure Group Plc said on Tuesday it was
considering demerging its price comparison website Gocompare.com.
* GLENCORE: A U.S. judge on Monday said Glencore Plc must face a
private antitrust lawsuit accused it of trying to monopolize the market for
special high-grade zinc, driving up its price.
* OPHIR: Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said on Monday it
was talking to a range of equity investors, as well as gas buyers to help
finance its Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, after Schlumberger
walked away.
* BP: BP Plc plans to restart the catalytic reformer at the 413,500
barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery this week after completing a
10-week overhaul on the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said on
Monday.
* BHP: BHP Billiton on Monday announced a $7.4 million
donation to Peking University to develop technology to capture carbon emissions
from the iron and steel industries.
* SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder of Sports Direct
, is set to face tough questions from British lawmakers on Tuesday over
working practices at his sportswear firm.
* BRITAIN RETAIL: British shoppers parted with more of their cash in May but
uncertainty about the economy is likely to keep a lid on sales growth, a survey
showed on Tuesday.
* BREXIT: Britons narrowly favour remaining in the European Union according
to two polls published in Tuesday's newspapers, in contrast to surveys released
on Monday which showed the campaign for Brexit ahead.
* COPPER: London copper came off a touch on Tuesday but remained near
four-week highs as the dollar stayed under pressure after Fe Chair Janet Yellen
said a rate hike was on the horizon but did not specify when.
* BRENT CRUDE: Brent crude prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting a
seven-month high a day earlier, but market momentum appeared strong on a weak
dollar, French refinery restarts, Nigerian oil infrastructure attacks and
falling U.S. crude inventories.
