June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 2 percent at 5,923.53 points on Tuesday, after polls showed the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union had widened its lead before next week's vote. * BREXIT: British finance minister George Osborne, battling to keep the country in the EU, warned voters that he will take new austerity measures if they decide to leave the bloc in next week's referendum. * RESTAURANT GROUP: Barry Nightingale, ex-finance head at airline Monarch , is to be named on Wednesday as finance director of Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of Mexican food chains Chiquito that is trying to work its way back after multiple profit warnings, Sky News reported, without naming sources. (bit.ly/21l9YcV) * RETAIL: Retail tycoon Philip Green faces tough questions on Wednesday from British lawmakers when they hope to get to the bottom of why he sold department store chain BHS to Dominic Chappell, a serial bankrupt with no retail experience. * PROPERTY: Half of Chinese investors are holding back from buying property in Britain until after the country's referendum on EU membership, a survey showed on Wednesday, though a quarter say they are more eager to complete purchases before the vote. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Berkeley Group Full Year 2015 Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Holdings PLC Earnings Release Oxford Instruments Full Year 2015 Oxford Instruments PLC PLC Earnings Release (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)