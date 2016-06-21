BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
June 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down by around 25 points on Tuesday, or 0.4 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index rose 3 percent on Monday to close at 6,204 points, its best single-day gain since February, after polls showed the campaign for Britain to remain in the EU gained ground. * BREXIT: Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying in the European Union had recovered some ground, but a third poll found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker. Li Ka-shing, one of Asia's richest men, urged Britons to vote in favour of staying in the European Union, Bloomberg reported. For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click on * BHP BILLITON: Top global miner BHP Billiton outlined plans to boost coal output by 8 percent over the next three years while slashing costs, and said it would only consider premium, lowest-cost assets for any acquisitions. * SPORTS DIRECT: British retailer Sports Direct and New York City-based Modell's Sporting Goods are in talks for a potential deal to buy as many as 200 stores of bankrupt retailer Sports Authority, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. * OLD MUTUAL: Four private equity funds have made it through to the final stages of an auction to buy the Italian wealth arm of Old Mutual, sources familiar with the matter said. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fidelity Special Values FY Earnings Release Plc Dolphin Capital FY Earnings Release Investors Ltd Carnival Plc Q2 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees