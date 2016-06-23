June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 45, or 0.7 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, on the day of a crucial vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the European Union. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.56 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,261.19 points. * OIL: Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Thursday, shrugging off a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. stockpiles, as the market nervously awaited the result of Britain's "Brexit" vote. * BREXIT: Britons will decide the future of their country and Europe on Thursday in a vote on European Union membership after a bitter campaign that appeared to divide the nation down the middle. British Prime Minister David Cameron and his eurosceptic opponents made final pitches for wavering voters on Wednesday on the eve of a defining referendum on European Union membership with the outcome still too close to call. For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click on * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fidelity Special Values PLC Full Year earnings release James Latham PLC Full Year earnings release Tesco PLC Q1 trading statement Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd Full Year earnings release DS Smith PLC Full Year earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)