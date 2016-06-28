June 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 54-67 points, or 0.9-1.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 2.6 percent lower on Monday at 5,982.20 points. * RBS: Britain's government has scrapped plans to sell stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group this year in the wake of the Brexit vote, sources said, a decision set to leave a multi-billion pound hole in its finances. * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Some Deutsche Boerse shareholders are urging the exchanges group to seek more favourable terms in its planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) after Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union. * BREXIT: Britain suffered further blows to its economic standing on Monday as two top ratings agencies downgraded its sovereign credit score, judging last week's vote to leave the European Union would hurt its economy. The United States looks unlikely to follow through on a threat to relegate Britain to second-class trade status once its ally leaves the European Union, as it weighs the potential costs of undermining the countries' close diplomatic and military ties. * OIL: Oil prices rose in early trading in Asia on Tuesday as a looming strike in Norway threatened to cut output in western Europe's biggest producer, although Britain's vote to leave the European Union was still weighing on markets. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ULS Technology PLC FY earnings release Blue Prism Group PLC Half yearly earnings release Northgate PLC FY earnings release Picton Property Income Ltd FY earnings release Cohort PLC FY earnings release Ocado Group PLC Half yearly earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)