(Adds futures, company news items)
June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points, or 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up about 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 3.6 percent on Wednesday at 6,360.06,
highest level since April, as a two-day rally recouped the losses it suffered
after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd will sever mining links with
resource-rich Papua New Guinea, relinquishing ownership of the Panguna copper
mine on Bougainville island which has been closed for around 25 years after a
secessionist rebellion.
* 3I: British private equity firm 3i has no plans to dispose of its
investment in Dutch discount retailer Action despite a number of approaches, the
company said on Thursday.
* TULLOW: Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil has cut its 2016 west
Africa oil production forecast by around 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the
temporary shutdown of its Jubilee field offshore Ghana following a technical
issue.
* OIL: Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday, with Brent futures
struggling to defend $50 per barrel as fears over strike outages in Norway faded
and as Nigeria's production improved.
* COPPER: London copper hovered near its highest in eight weeks on Thursday
as the dollar eased following recent gains in the wake of Britain's stunning
vote to leave the European Union.
* BREXIT: U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he is confident
Europeans will come up with a prudent plan to move forward after Britain's vote
last week to leave the European Union.
* BREXIT: Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon got a "sympathetic" hearing in
Brussels on Wednesday as she pleaded her case for Scots to stay in the EU,
showing how Britain's vote to leave the bloc could splinter the United Kingdom.
* BREXIT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to outline his
thinking on how Britain's economy is coping with last week's vote to leave the
European Union in a speech on Thursday, his second intervention since the shock
referendum result.
* BREXIT: United Overseas Bank, Singapore's number 3 lender,
became the first bank in the city state to suspended its loans programme for
London properties in the wake of uncertainties caused by Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
* BREXIT: Britain's main opposition Labour Party headed for a leadership
battle, mirroring a fight for control of the ruling Conservative Party, after
the decision by voters to leave the European Union last week led to upheaval in
Westminster.
* EQUITY DEALS: Global equity capital markets activity has sunk to a
four-year low in 2016 according to quarterly Thomson Reuters data, although
bankers and investors said that while Brexit could dent volumes it would not
sink the market.
* UK CAR PRODUCTION: British car production rose by 26 percent year on year
in May thanks to particularly strong demand for exports, but momentum could be
halted by a loss of tariff-free access to Europe, an industry body said on
Thursday.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Confidence among British consumers fell sharply in
the days after the country decided to leave the European Union, according to a
survey published on Thursday which gave a first glimpse of how the shock
referendum result has affected households.
* EX-DIVS: Babcock International, British Land Company,
Coca Cola HBC and Royal Mail will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.27 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations
