June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points, or 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 3.6 percent on Wednesday at 6,360.06, highest level since April, as a two-day rally recouped the losses it suffered after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd will sever mining links with resource-rich Papua New Guinea, relinquishing ownership of the Panguna copper mine on Bougainville island which has been closed for around 25 years after a secessionist rebellion.

* 3I: British private equity firm 3i has no plans to dispose of its investment in Dutch discount retailer Action despite a number of approaches, the company said on Thursday.

* TULLOW: Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil has cut its 2016 west Africa oil production forecast by around 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the temporary shutdown of its Jubilee field offshore Ghana following a technical issue.

* OIL: Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday, with Brent futures struggling to defend $50 per barrel as fears over strike outages in Norway faded and as Nigeria's production improved.

* COPPER: London copper hovered near its highest in eight weeks on Thursday as the dollar eased following recent gains in the wake of Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union.

* BREXIT: U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he is confident Europeans will come up with a prudent plan to move forward after Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union.

* BREXIT: Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon got a "sympathetic" hearing in Brussels on Wednesday as she pleaded her case for Scots to stay in the EU, showing how Britain's vote to leave the bloc could splinter the United Kingdom.

* BREXIT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is set to outline his thinking on how Britain's economy is coping with last week's vote to leave the European Union in a speech on Thursday, his second intervention since the shock referendum result.

* BREXIT: United Overseas Bank, Singapore's number 3 lender, became the first bank in the city state to suspended its loans programme for London properties in the wake of uncertainties caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* BREXIT: Britain's main opposition Labour Party headed for a leadership battle, mirroring a fight for control of the ruling Conservative Party, after the decision by voters to leave the European Union last week led to upheaval in Westminster.

* EQUITY DEALS: Global equity capital markets activity has sunk to a four-year low in 2016 according to quarterly Thomson Reuters data, although bankers and investors said that while Brexit could dent volumes it would not sink the market.

* UK CAR PRODUCTION: British car production rose by 26 percent year on year in May thanks to particularly strong demand for exports, but momentum could be halted by a loss of tariff-free access to Europe, an industry body said on Thursday.

* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Confidence among British consumers fell sharply in the days after the country decided to leave the European Union, according to a survey published on Thursday which gave a first glimpse of how the shock referendum result has affected households.

* EX-DIVS: Babcock International, British Land Company, Coca Cola HBC and Royal Mail will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.27 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

