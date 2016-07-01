July 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 35 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 2.3 percent on Thursday at 6,504.33, at its highest level for 2016, having completely rebounded from a substantial sell-off in the wake of the country's vote to leave the EU.

Despite turmoil in the markets following the referendum a week ago, Britain's FTSE 100 index ended June up 4.4 percent for the month, its biggest monthly gain since October. It was helped by strength in its commodity sector and stocks with international exposure.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Friday said it would appeal against the decision by a Brazilian court to reinstate a $6 billion public civil claim over last year's Samarco iron ore mine disaster.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays is "staying anchored in great Britain", and has no plans to move jobs despite Britain's decision to quit the European Union, Chief Executive Jes Staley told the BBC on Thursday.

* UK BANKS: British politicians have urged banks to provide more services in poor areas after a Reuters article showed the largest are disproportionately closing branches in the lowest-income areas while expanding in wealthier ones.

* BREXIT: Britain's decision to leave the European Union at a referendum last week is a "huge issue" for the country but is not likely to have much impact on the United States, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.

* BREXIT: Britain will do everything it can to safeguard Japanese investment into the country in light of last week's vote to leave the European Union, a statement from Prime Minister David Cameron's office said on Thursday.

* BREXIT: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank would probably need to pump more stimulus into Britain's economy over the summer after the shock of last week's decision by voters to leave the European Union.

* BREXIT: Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the European Union's credit score on Thursday, citing concerns about the unity of the bloc after Britain's decision to leave, but a senior EU official said the impact would be minimal.

* BREXIT: Britain should negotiate the preliminary terms of its exit from the European Union before triggering the formal Article 50 exit process, said Conservative lawmaker Michael Gove, who earlier on Thursday launched a bid to succeed Prime Minister David Cameron.

* COPPER: London copper was on track on Friday for a third week of gains as expectations of monetary stimulus and lower interest rates underpinned the market, although gains were capped by concerns over growth in top consumer China.

* GOLD: Gold held on to its overnight gains in Asian trade on Friday and was headed for its fifth straight weekly gain, as a recovery in equity markets post the Brexit vote was offset by a weaker dollar.

* OIL: Oil prices rose early on Friday, with Brent jumping back above $50 per barrel, as investors positioned themselves for more price increases this year in expectation of a tighter market.

* CHINA: Growth in China's manufacturing sector stalled in June, an official survey showed on Friday, adding to expectations that Beijing will have to roll out more stimulus soon to boost the sluggish economy.

* JAPAN: Japanese manufacturers' confidence was subdued in June and service-sector sentiment deteriorated from three months ago on weak consumption, a central bank survey showed, in discouraging signs for a fragile economy grappling with a strong yen and slack overseas demand.

