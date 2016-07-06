(Adds futures, company news items)

July 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.26 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,545.37 points on Tuesday, lifted by new measures from the Bank of England to prop up the economy in the wake of the country's vote to leave the European Union.

* MELROSE: Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Nortek Inc in a cash deal valuing the U.S.-based residential products maker at $1.436 billion.

* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE:Deutsche Boerse signaled on Tuesday that the headquarters of the European giant to be created from its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group may have to be outside the United Kingdom after the Brexit vote.

* SHELL/ARAMCO: The breakup of Royal Dutch Shell's and Saudi Aramco's giant U.S. refining joint venture draws a line under an often rocky relationship and allows Aramco to accelerate an ambitious public offering and Shell to push ahead with a large asset sale.

* SAINSBURY/HOME RETAIL: Sainsbury's boss said he remained convinced of the rationale for the supermarket's proposed purchase of Argos-owner Home Retail despite increased economic uncertainty after UK's vote to quit the EU.

* SKY NETWORK/VODAFONE: Auckland-based Sky Network Television Ltd said on Wednesday its shareholders voted almost unanimously in favour of a plan to acquire Vodafone PLC's New Zealand unit for NZ$3.44 billion ($2.45 billion).

* BRITISH AIRWAYS/ICAG: British Airways has missed the regulatory deadline for agreeing a plan to fill its multibillion pound pension deficit, because of a legal dispute over increased payouts for retired workers, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/29mhvFj

* PRUDENTIAL: M&G, the fund management arm of insurer Prudential, has suspended trading in its 4.4 billion pound ($5.74 billion) UK property portfolio and feeder fund, the firm said on Tuesday.

* PERSIMMON: A large investor has called for British housebuilder Persimmon Plc to scale back an executive pay plan that could see its management share in windfalls of almost 600 million pounds ($857 million) over the next six years.

* BRITAIN INFLATION: British shop prices fell in the run-up to the June 23 vote to leave the European Union as supermarkets cut prices to compete with discount chains, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

* BRITAIN CAR SALES: British new car registrations fell slightly last month, preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday. If confirmed, the drop of less than 1 percent would mark only the second time sales have failed to rise year-on-year in over four years.

* BREXIT: Britain's vote to leave the European Union will hurt the earnings of European building materials firms' UK operations, Moody's said a day after a report that Britain's construction industry suffered its worst contraction in seven years.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)