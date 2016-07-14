(Adds futures, company news items)

July 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 7 points higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.42 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday at 6,670.40, after climbing to an 11-month high in the previous session, with housebuilders giving up some of their recent gains and energy shares dragged lower by weaker oil prices.

* EXPERIAN: Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, said it expected mid-single-digit organic revenue growth at constant currencies for the full year and a headwind of about 1 percent to earnings before interest and tax if current exchange rates remained.

* HAYS: British recruiter Hays Plc said it expected full-year operating profit of about 180 million pounds ($238 million), ahead of current market expectations, helped by strength in continental Europe.

* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore posted a $1.3 billion rise in fourth-quarter assets under management due to improved investment performance, the firm said on Thursday.

* BOE RATE CUT: The Bank of England is set to cut interest rates for the first time in more than seven years as it tries to cushion the economy from the shock decision by voters to pull Britain out of the European Union.

* UK GOVERNMENT: Theresa May became Britain's prime minister on Wednesday with the task of leading it out of the European Union, and quickly named leading 'Brexit' supporters including former London mayor Boris Johnson to key positions in her new government.

* UK GOVERNMENT: Philip Hammond took over as Britain's new finance minister on Wednesday, putting him in charge of the world's fifth-largest economy as it risks sliding into recession after voters decided to leave the European Union last month. George Osborne resigned as British finance minister and left the government, the office of new Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

* UK HOUSING MARKET: Last month's Brexit vote had an immediate impact on Britain's housing market, causing buyer interest and expectations of future sales to wither at the fastest pace in years, a survey showed on Thursday.

* UK ADVERTISING: Companies will cut spending on advertising in Britain over the next two years as the country's economic prospects are clouded by uncertainty triggered by the vote to leave the European Union, according to an industry survey on Thursday.

* BREXIT: David Davis, a staunchly Eurosceptic lawmaker who says the risk of losing a key export partner will force EU leaders such as Angela Merkel to agree to a free trade deal, was appointed as the man to lead Britain out of the bloc on Wednesday.

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she had told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday that her government would need time before beginning talks on Britain's exit from the European Union.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone and Liberty Global have offered concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for their plan to merge their Dutch telecoms operations to better compete with KPN.

* U.S ECONOMY: The U.S. economy continued to expand from mid-May through the end of June but there was little indication that inflation would surge any time soon, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

* COPPER: London copper was flat while nickel slipped on Thursday, after rallying in the previous session on expectations of new stimulus measures in major economies including China.

* OIL: Crude prices rose on Thursday to recoup some of their big losses from the previous session, but gains are likely to be limited by mounting concerns the global glut in oil is not going away soon after two major agencies issued bearish reports.

* GOLD: Gold held steady early Thursday, after rising as much as 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed by expectations that central banks could cut interest rates.

* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)