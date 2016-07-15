July 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,654.47 points on Thursday, having touched an 11-month peak of 6,743.42 before the Bank of England's decision not to cut interest rates hit stocks sensitive to sterling strength and housebuilders. * BP: Oil major BP Plc on Thursday estimated costs from its deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill will total $61.6 billion after it agreed to a new $5.2 billion charge it said largely drew claims to a close. * ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that a restructuring of Tullett Prebon Plc's proposed $1.5 billion acquisition of ICAP Plc's voice-broking business addresses its concerns that the deal would create an interlocking directorate. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Firstgroup Plc Q1 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)