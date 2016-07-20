(Adds compant news items, updates futures)

July 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 13 points higher on Wednesday, or up 0.19 percent, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.5 pct ahead of cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index was flat in percentage terms at 6,697.37 at the close on Tuesday, after closing on Monday at its highest since August last year.

* UNILEVER: Unilever Plc said it has agreed to buy razor-maker Dollar Shave Club for an undisclosed sum in a deal that would expand the consumer goods group's catalogue of men's grooming products.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said it aims to boost its iron ore output by up to seven percent this year as it works its existing mines harder, after narrowly missing its target for fiscal 2016 due to the Samarco disaster in Brazil.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American lowered its full-year guidance on Brazilian iron ore to 15-17 million tonnes from 15-18 million tonnes, while reporting a mixed picture for second-quarter production for diamonds, platinum and copper.

* MAN GROUP: Pacific Investment Management Co has hired Emmanuel 'Manny' Roman, the chief executive of the world's biggest listed hedge fund Man Group plc, as it tries to reverse a slump in fortunes since co-founder Bill Gross left in 2014.

* TALKTALK: TalkTalk, the British broadband provider that was hit by hackers last year, said it had lost 9,000 broadband customers in the first quarter compared with a year ago, resulting in a 0.4 percent dip in revenue.

* WIZZ AIR: Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air slashed its UK growth plans as a result of Britain's vote to leave the EU and the weaker pound, and said it would redeploy planes to non-UK routes.

* ASTRAZENECA: A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the approval of new generic versions of AstraZeneca's blockbuster cholesterol drug Crestor in the United States.

* FRESNILLO: Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc increased its forecast for full-year production of gold, and reiterated its guidance for silver.

* PRUDENTIAL: The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined Prudential Annuities Distributors $950,000 on Tuesday for failing to prevent the fraudulent withdrawal of nearly $1.3 million from an elderly annuity holder's account by her financial officer.

* EXECUTIVE PAY: Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in Britain, threw its weight on Tuesday behind a plan from Theresa May to clamp down on executive pay, in an early boost for Britain's new prime minister.

