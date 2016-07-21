July 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.5 percent at 6,728.99 points on Wednesday, its best closing level since August 2015, boosted by a rise in insurers such as Admiral Group and Legal & General. * SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller received approval for their $107 billion merger from U.S. antitrust regulators on Wednesday after the companies agreed to unload beer assets and preserve competition from independent craft brewers. * HSBC: A senior HSBC Holdings Plc manager has been arrested and charged alongside a former foreign exchange executive with engaging in a scheme to front-run a $3.5 billion transaction by one of the bank's clients, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday. * BREXIT IMPACT: The Bank of England said it had seen no clear signs yet of damage to British companies after the vote to leave the European Union, and one of its policymakers said she would wait for more evidence of a slowdown before backing an interest rate cut. * Currency market fluctuations following Britain's vote to leave the European Union will hurt corporate results in the coming quarters, possibly resulting in a negative impact of as much as $35 billion to $40 billion, according to a report from FIREapps on Wednesday. * BP: British oil company BP Plc is selling off a string of fuel storage terminals as well as its stake in an big pipeline as part of a shake-up of its operations in the UK that affects around 350 jobs, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 stocks will go ex-dividend on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SABMiller Plc Q1 Trading Statement Tate & Lyle Plc Q1 Trading Statement Howden Joinery Group Plc H1 Earnings Halma Plc Trading Statement easyJet Plc Q3 Interim Management Statement Nichols Plc H1 Earnings Britvic Plc Q3 Trading Statement AO World Plc Q1 Interim Management Statement Unilever Plc Q2 & H1 Earnings SSE Plc Q1 Interim Management Statement Babcock International Group Plc AGM Trading Update Daily Mail and General Trust Plc Q3 Trading Statement Hochschild Mining Plc Q2 Production Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)