July 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 to 16 points, or
0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,724.03 points, driven by
gains in lender Provident Financial, engineering firm GKN and BT, though
housebuilders fell after a series of price target cuts.
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse has won the necessary backing from its
shareholders for the planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group, with the
German exchange operator reporting a 60.35 percent approval rate on Tuesday ahead of the 2200
GMT deadline.
* ACACIA MINING/BARRICK GOLD CORP: Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in African unit Acacia Mining Plc
and has approached several South African miners, according to sources familiar with the
situation.
* UK OIL LICENCES: Britain has cut rental fees by up to 90 percent in its latest tender for
oil and gas licences in the North Sea launched on Wednesday in a bid to attract companies to
find new fields in the mature basin.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday as plentiful supplies and slowing
economic growth weighed on markets, although some analysts said that the current downtrend would
be modest and see a recovery later this year.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Renishaw PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Capita PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Staffline Group PLC Half Year 2016 PLC Earnings
Jupiter Fund Management PLC Interim 2016 Earnings
Shawbrook Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Quartix Holdings PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Antofagasta PLC Q2 2016 Production
Taylor Wimpey PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Marston's PLC Interim Management Statement
Tarsus Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management
Statement
St. James's Place PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Mitchells & Butlers PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement
Law Debenture Corporation PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Dignity PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q2 2016 Earnings
Tullow Oil PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
ITV PLC Interim 2016 Earnings
Lancashire Holdings Ltd Q2 2016 Earnings
ARM Holdings PLC Q2 2016 Earnings
Rightmove PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
