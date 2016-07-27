(Adds company news)
July 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 14 to 16 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday,
according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1
percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on
Tuesday at 6,724.03 points, driven by gains in lender Provident
Financial, engineering firm GKN and BT,
though housebuilders fell after a series of price target cuts.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline plans 275 million
pounds ($361 million) of new investments at three drug
manufacturing sites in Britain, signalling its confidence in the
country despite last month's vote to leave the European Union.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Copper miner Antofagasta said
full-year copper production would be at the lower end of the
710,000-740,000 tonnes it predicted in January this year, but
said it was confident targets would be met.
* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Britain's third-largest housebuilder Taylor
Wimpey said a referendum in which Britons backed leaving
the European Union has had no meaningful effect on its
performance in the last month.
* ITV: ITV said it expected its key net advertising
revenue to slip around 1 percent in the first nine months of the
year, ahead of analyst expectations, and said it would trim
costs to prepare for economic challenges ahead.
* SHAWBROOK: British lender Shawbrook cautioned
that political and economic uncertainty after last month's
British vote to leave the European Union could lead to deferred
investment decisions and a decline in borrowing demand.
* CAPITA: British outsourcing group Capita Plc CPI.L said it
was seeing some delays in decision-making in the short term due
to the impact of the UK's vote to leave the EU.
* ARM HOLDINGS: British chip designer ARM Holdings,
which earlier this month agreed to be bought by Softbank Group
Corp for $32 billion, reported a 5 percent rise in
second-quarter profit on Wednesday.
* 3I: British private equity firm 3i's total return
on assets reached 16.4 percent in its first quarter to June 30,
it said on Tuesday, adding that its portfolio had been helped by
sterling weakness since Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
* RIGHTMOVE: British property website Rightmove said
there was a year-on-year drop in the number of property
transactions in the three months before a June 23 referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union partly due to the
uncertainty of the vote.
* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused Tullow Oil returned to
profit in the first half of the year despite weaker oil prices
and lower production, as its stringent cost-cutting regime
started to pay off.
* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: Jupiter Fund Management
posted a 3 percent rise in first-half pretax profits on
Wednesday, buoyed by a 5 percent uplift in underlying net
management fees and continued inflows that boosted assets under
management to 37 billion pounds ($48.61 billion).
* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse has won
the necessary backing from its shareholders for the planned
merger with the London Stock Exchange Group, with the
German exchange operator reporting a 60.35 percent approval rate
on Tuesday ahead of the 2200 GMT deadline.
* ACACIA MINING/BARRICK GOLD CORP: Barrick Gold Corp
, the world's largest gold producer, is weighing a sale
of its majority stake in African unit Acacia Mining Plc
and has approached several South African miners, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
* UK OIL LICENCES: Britain has cut rental fees by up to 90
percent in its latest tender for oil and gas licences in the
North Sea launched on Wednesday in a bid to attract companies to
find new fields in the mature basin.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday as
plentiful supplies and slowing economic growth weighed on
markets, although some analysts said that the current downtrend
would be modest and see a recovery later this year.
(Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)