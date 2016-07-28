July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,750.43 points, climbing to its highest closing level in nearly a year, with housebuilders among the top performers, while mid-cap stocks touched their best level since last month's shock "Brexit" vote. * SABMILLER/AB INBEV: SABMiller has asked employees to pause the process of integrating its operations with those of Anheuser-Busch InBev as the brewer's board weighs its sweetened takeover offer, according to sources familiar with the matter. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton will book a charge of up to $1.3 billion to cover the costs of a dam disaster last November at the Samarco iron ore mine in Brazil, putting it on course to report its worst ever annual loss. * RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources' Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex in Mali is currently on track to beat its 2016 production guidance, CEO Mark Bristow told reporters late on Wednesday. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has named former deputy governor of the Bank of Spain Jose Vinals as its new chairman, ending a 16-month search for a new leader to oversee a sweeping turnaround plan being undertaken by its new CEO. * UK CAR OUTPUT: British car production rose 10 percent year-on-year in June, according to figures released on Thursday, but manufacturers said growth was in jeopardy if Britain failed to secure unfettered access to the European single market. * BREXIT: Shockwaves from Britain's vote to leave the European Union are reverberating through the economy with surveys published on Thursday showing a sharp dive in consumer confidence and a slowdown in the construction sector. * OIL: Oil prices recovered slightly from April lows in early trading on Thursday, but the outlook for the industry remained weak as crude producers and fuel refiners continue to pump out more than the market can consume. * EX-DIVS: SSE Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.42 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bodycote PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Countrywide PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Rolls-Royce Half Year 2016 Earnings Holdings PLC Relx PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Rentokil Initial Half Year 2016 Earnings PLC Schroders PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings National Express Half Year 2016 Earnings Group PLC Spectris PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Inchcape PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Weir Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Robert Walters Half Year 2016 Earnings Plc Law Debenture Half Year 2016 Earnings Corporation PLC Domino's Pizza Half Year 2016 Earnings Group PLC Angle PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings PayPoint PLC Q1 2016 Interim Management Statement Genel Energy PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Just Eat PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Merlin Half Year 2016 Earnings Entertainments PLC Informa PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Diageo PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings AstraZeneca PLC Q2 2016 Earnings BT Group PLC Q1 2017 Earnings Centrica PLC Interim 2016 Earnings BAE Systems PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Smith & Nephew Q2 2016 Earnings PLC Smith & Nephew Q2 2016 Trading Statement PLC British American Half Year 2016 Earnings Tobacco PLC SKY PLC Q4 2016 Earnings Anglo American Half Year 2016 Earnings PLC Compass Group Q3 2016 Trading Statement PLC Lloyds Banking Half Year 2016 Earnings Group PLC Coats Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Henderson Group Half Year 2016 Earnings PLC KAZ Minerals PLC Q2 2016 Production Report Thomas Cook Q3 2015/2016 Interim Management Group PLC Statement International Half Year 2016 Earnings Personal Finance PLC Intu Properties Half Year 2016 Earnings PLC TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)