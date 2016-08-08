(Adds futures)

Aug 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up slightly at open, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 53.3 points higher on Friday at 6793.47 points, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data pushed the benchmark index to its highest level since July 2015.

* ROYAL MAIL: Spain's competition watchdog said it was investigating logistics companies including United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp , Deutsche Post's DHL Group and Britain's Royal Mail Plc for possible anti-competitive practices.

* GLENCORE: Glencore's Zambian Mopani Copper Mines unit has lifted its suspension of production at an underground mine that followed the death of three miners in an accident, a labor union official said on Saturday.

* VEDANTA CAIRN DEAL: Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources expects to complete its merger with Cairn India early next year, a move that would boost the firm's financial strength, Vedanta's CEO said on Friday.

* SHIRE: AbbVie Inc said hedge fund Elliott Associates LP has sued the pharmaceuticals company alleging that it had made misrepresentations and omissions related to a failed attempt to buy Dublin-based Shire Plc.

* IHG: Anbang Insurance Group Co is not considering an offer for InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Chris Winans, a representative for the Chinese company, said on Sunday, rejecting a media report that a takeover bid was in the works.

* EUROPEAN SHARES: European shares rose on Friday, helped by solid earnings from companies including cement making group LafargeHolcim, but Royal Bank of Scotland slumped after weak results.

